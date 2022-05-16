Changed rules of tax benefits on donation

Form 10BD requires the donor name and address, donor unique registration number (Aadhaar, PAN, passport and the like), the date of issue of this unique registration number, the type of donation (whether it is corpus, specific grant, or others), donation receipt mode (cash, kind, cheque, or digital modes), the donation amount (and the currency). Form 10BD can be filed electronically through the income tax e-filing portal. Go to ‘e-File’ > ’IncomeTax Form’ > ‘Form 10BD’ (Persons not dependent on any Source of Income). Fill in the basic information, details of donors and donations, and complete the verification. After all the details are filled, complete the process by e-verification and the form is successfully submitted. Once Form 10BD is filed, Form 10BE can be generated under ‘Filed Forms’. These certificates should be downloaded and issued to all the donors listed in Form 10BD.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}