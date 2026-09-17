For months, if not years, artificial intelligence (AI) has dominated speculation about the future, which has fuelled speculation in the present. AI-related ventures are largely responsible for the rapid increase of the S&P 500 stock index. Investment in data centres is a major contributor to the rise in US interest rates, as borrowing for construction competes for credit with a deficit-prone federal government.
Chaos ahead? Grand investments in AI going bad might set off a painful chain of events
SummaryMassive loans taken to finance enormous investments in data centres and other AI-related fields could go bad if demand for AI fails expectations. From high net-worth individuals to banks, pension funds and even university endowments, many stand to suffer harsh blows if a bubble bursts.
For months, if not years, artificial intelligence (AI) has dominated speculation about the future, which has fuelled speculation in the present. AI-related ventures are largely responsible for the rapid increase of the S&P 500 stock index. Investment in data centres is a major contributor to the rise in US interest rates, as borrowing for construction competes for credit with a deficit-prone federal government.
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