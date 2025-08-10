India may need to take a hard decision on Himalayan pilgrimage spots
The Dharali tragedy in Uttarakhand, a state famous for India’s Char Cham circuit, was a reminder of how fragile mountainous ecosystems are. It may be time to consider restricting visitor inflows to high-altitude shrines of religious significance.
It’s one of the world’s fastest-growing tourist sites, attracting more visitors than the Statue of Liberty, the Tower of London, or Pompeii. It’s also one of the locations most at risk from devastating natural disasters as our planet warms. The Char Dham Yatra, a circuit of four of the most sacred Hindu sites in the foothills of the Himalayas, has grown in recent years to become one of the country’s biggest annual pilgrimages.