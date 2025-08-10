India may need to take a hard decision on Himalayan pilgrimage spots

There are ways to limit this damage, but they are not the paths the government seems to be pursuing. The highway is being built in the interest of military plans, on a tight budget, so that mountainous zones can be reached by Indian forces. But if corners are cut, it would increase the chances of floods and landslides. Illegal construction work, which is rife as tourist rupees pour in, can be prevented by satellite monitoring—so long as officials aren’t getting kickbacks to turn a blind eye.