Charanjit Singh: Campa Cola's founder who battled Coca-Cola, Pepsi, India Today
Summary
- After Coca Cola was evicted from India in 1977, Singh’s Pure Drinks family group, which had been the sole manufacturer and distributor of the global cola giant, launched Campa Cola. Singh knew it wasn’t the product that would sell but the spirit it could summon
Who knows what Charanjit Singh, industrialist, ex-member of Parliament and the man who gave India its first successful home-bottled cola, might have achieved, had he not passed away at the cusp of liberalization. His untimely death in 1990 left the rapidly growing soft drinks market wide open to his great rival, Ramesh Chauhan of Thums Up fame.