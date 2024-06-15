Campa Cola vs India Today

Against a background of rules related to flouting of floor area ratio (FAR) and zoning regulations in the building of the hotel, India Today magazine had planned a story for which it sent a questionnaire to the company. An incensed Singh, went to court and managed to get an order prohibiting the magazine from publishing the story. The case traveled through various courts before reaching the Supreme Court where Soli Sorabjee defended India Today. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Yeshwant Vishnu Chandrachud (father of present Chief Justice Dhananjay Yeshwant Chandrachud), Justice E.S. Venkataramiah and Justice A.N. Sen categorically rejected the notion of pre-censorship once and for all. Justice Sen in fact made the famous remark: "I cannot believe that a story in a newspaper or magazine can ruin anyone's business. If it can, the man's business worthiness cannot be much."