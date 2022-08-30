Charcha 2022: Ending ultra-poverty in India

Government programs for the poorest of the poor (PoP) have evolved context specific strategies for targeting and identifying the ultra-poor. Bihar, through its State Rural Livelihood Mission, is implementing the ‘Satat Jivikoparjan Yojana’ program to graduate 2 lakh households out of ultra- poverty; these households being identified as toddy tapper families, women-headed households from Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes and single women-headed households. In Jharkhand, the special project UDAAN works with Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) who are characterised by declining or stagnant population, as undertaking pre-agricultural activities and largely dependent on forest-based livelihoods, with very low levels of literacy and living in remote and scattered geographies. Governments of Kerala and Andhra Pradesh have targeted the poorest of the poor through convergence programs like the Attapadi program with the Irula and Muruga tribal and Kurumba PVTG communities, and the Unnathi program that continues to serve the PoP among the SC/ST community. Similar efforts are being made with Vantangia and Sawariya communities, in Uttar Pradesh. Learnings from all these interventions have reinforced the need for a special strategy for addressing the issues of the ultra-poor communities on account of their particular and multidimensional deprivations, as also the need to involve the community- based organisations for the final vetting of the identified households. What is remarkable in these projects is the identification of these communities/households as ultra-poor by the rest of the rural communities, who are themselves also experiencing vulnerability in their own context. They speak strongly of the need for special support for groups like the elderly and abandoned, destitute and orphans and families with disabled members as the sole earning members of the household. What can this special support entail?