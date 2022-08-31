Charcha 2022: Philanthropy can accelerate evidence-informed policymaking

Our nation was born amid a lot of uncertainties and genuine doubts about its very survival. Milestones like this are important as it provides us an opportunity to look back and take stock of just how far we’ve come to improve the quality of life of our citizens. Transformational government reforms, policies and initiatives by the union and the states have helped bring millions out of poverty. We have made remarkable strides in health, educational, and many other social development measures. And over the last two decades, India has created an enviable digital infrastructure that has led to global innovations in identity, banking, payments, commerce and more recently for vaccinations. Even if one were to use that arguably flawed metric of GDP as a measure of development, India has done very well and is poised to join the $5T club. In almost every measure, India is in a much better position today than ever before.