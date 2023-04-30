Irdai asks insurance cos to lay down social media guidelines for employees2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 12:23 AM IST
An organisation's reputation is closely linked to the behaviour of its employees, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India said, adding “Social media should be used in a way that adds value to the organisation's business”.
Regulator Irdai has asked insurance companies to lay down social media guidelines for their employees to ensure that no unverified or confidential information relating to the organisation is disseminated to the public through these platforms.
