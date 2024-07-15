Using ChatGPT to write cover letter: Cheating or smart?
Summary
- While an AI-written cover letter may sound generic, generative AI works best as a sounding board to help job applicants prepare for interviews. Recruiters may be fine with candidates using AI so long as they’re honest about it.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is making it easier for workers to put together a job application. The jury’s still out on whether it’s also making it easier for them to get the job. Nearly half of recent hires used AI to apply, according to a survey by Resume Builder released in May.