ChatGPT plays Ghibli well: Will genuine originality suffer?
Summary
- This OpenAI chatbot’s successful role as an artist raises questions of GenAI ethics and creative value. Given its potential market impact and economic effects, it’s time for human clarity on originality.
Ever since OpenAI launched ChatGPT in 2022, this chatbot has wormed its way into every other conversation with its wonders of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI). Over the past week, an online frenzy to post photos in the animation style of Japan’s Studio Ghibli has seen this tool’s usage surge.