Dodgy aides: What can we do about AI models that defy humans?

Today, what risks going askew is the course taken by AI from the path planned for AI development. Among the techniques used to keep alignment in check, there is one whose name harks back to war games of the Cold War era: Red Teaming. The Red Team represented the bad guys, of course, and the aim was to get into the head of the enemy and anticipate its conduct. Applied to AI, it would entail provoking it to expose its follies.