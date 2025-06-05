Parmy Olson: AI chatbots could become advertising vehicles
Our trust in artificial intelligence (AI) could make us vulnerable to brand-sponsored manipulation. AI chatbots need to be regulated before their hunt for a new revenue stream leads them down the path of social media.
Chatbots might hallucinate and flatter their users too much, but at least their subscription model is healthy for our well-being. Many Americans pay about $20 a month to use the premium versions of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini Pro or Anthropic’s Claude. The result is that the products are designed to provide maximum utility.