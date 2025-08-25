Reasoning AI: Cracking the IIT test is a giant leap for machine-kind
Recently, Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro topped India’s IIT Joint Entrance Examination. Artificial intelligence (AI) has clearly leapt beyond mimicking patterns and can now be used in fields where reasoning is crucial.
When ChatGPT first appeared in late 2022, it could charm us with words but stumbled with numbers. It could draft a sonnet in the style of Shakespeare but might guess wildly if asked to multiply 17 by 24. Two years plus later, the tables have turned. Last month, Google’s Gemini Deep Think and an experimental OpenAI model won gold medals at the International Mathematical Olympiad, solving five of six problems and matching the scores of the world’s brightest teenage prodigies. Days later, Google’s Gemini 2.5 Pro topped India’s famously tough IIT Joint Entrance Examination.