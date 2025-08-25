Reasoning AI: Cracking the IIT test is a giant leap for machine-kind

The road ahead: The next phase will be about applying reasoning to overcome real-world challenges. In healthcare, reasoning AIs could help doctors trace symptoms through complex case histories or design treatment plans that account for multiple conditions. In science, they could accelerate discovery by testing thousands of hypotheses in silicon before a single experiment is run in a lab. Businesses may use them to map supply chains, model financial risks or design more efficient processes. Governments too could benefit. India often faces intricate choices in trade, energy and foreign policy. These are not simple calculations but judgements about competing costs and benefits. Reasoning machines can help policymakers navigate these dilemmas.