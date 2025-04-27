Opinion
Manu Joseph: Who’d have thought Google could be replaced
SummaryChatGPT’s chatty search is very useful, no doubt, but let’s not pretend that it can be creative in any authentic way. Artificial intelligence only reminds us how rare natural intelligence is.
It has been many weeks since I googled anything. Not because I know everything now. I have moved to ChatGPT. A year ago, it would’ve been unthinkable to me that anything would replace Google Search, a two-decade-long habit of peering into a void of stuff.
