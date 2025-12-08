India’s recent commitment to purchase 10% of its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports over the course of a year from the US to meet the country’s cooking-fuel needs heralds a wider policy approach. It marks the diversification of our petroleum product purchase basket away from traditional proximate sources in West Asia.
Cheaper global gas supply and rising urban consumption could alter India’s energy mix for the better
SummaryIndia's recent decision to import gas from the US signals a wider policy approach. A global softening of liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices and new domestic plans to cover urban spaces with pipe networks should catalyse greater use of this relatively clean source of energy.
