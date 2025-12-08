Gas consumption for cooking, though, could see a growth spurt. The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has signed agreements with various companies to connect 120 million homes by 2032 with piped LNG. These firms are laying out supply infrastructure within urban precincts with high population densities. This will displace a vast number of LPG connections and may reach rural areas too over time, where homes are served by LPG cylinders under the the PM Ujjwala Scheme. While only 15 million homes have been connected thus far, its rollout could gain pace.