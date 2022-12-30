Cheers to India’s unity in diversity4 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 12:45 AM IST
- What is the average language for India, if you want to sell beer in Kerala, Kolkata and Mumbai, and not just to the English-speaking elites of these markets?
President, Asia Pacific, for Heineken, the Dutch beer giant, Jacco van der Linden, declared that “India is more of a continent than a country and to really understand this large and complex market, you would have to de-average the market." He was speaking at the company’s Capital Markets event.