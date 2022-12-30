Cheers to India’s unity in diversity

It is easy to poke fun at this Dutchman’s own version of the Discovery of India. After all, the truth of his statement is obvious to those of us who live in the country and take its extreme diversity for granted. It has been evident to multinational companies that have put down roots in India, and adopted marketing strategies to cater to the varied multitudes that constitute India. From Hindustan Unilever to Dulux, the current version of ICI’s Indian arm manufacturing paints, many companies have aped the successful practice of their homegrown competitors, of offering their products in extremely small packages, to cater to the bottom segment of the market, which cannot afford to store anything more than their immediate requirement. Companies have to produce their advertising in the language of the target market, which could be any one of the 22 languages recognized in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution. What is the average language for India, if you want to sell beer in Kerala, as well as in Kolkata and Mumbai, and not just to the English-speaking elites of these markets?

