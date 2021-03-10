In recent months, global agencies and institutions have rushed to upgrade their forecasts of India’s economic growth for the new fiscal year that starts on 1 April. On Tuesday, the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) projected the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) to expand 12.6% in 2021-22, a sharp upward revision of its 7.9% pre-budget forecast. If this expansion materializes, we would be able to show a V-shaped revival from an 8%-odd contraction in 2020-21 and reclaim our lost tag as the world’s fastest-growing major economy (for at least a year). Among G20 countries, in OECD reckoning, ours will be the only economy to register a double-digit gain. This 37-nation club of the well-off expects China, whose output is about five times ours, to grow by 7.8% (though not on a shrunken base). If the OECD’s optimism over post-budget India stands out, so does the range of growth estimates by other global analysts. Rarely has it been so wide: from 10.2% by Oxford Economics at one end to 13.7% by Moody’s at the other, with 11.5% by the International Monetary Fund in between. This reflects the data accuracy challenges of topsy-turvy covid times.

Our own statisticians, curiously, have been relatively conservative in their calculations. The government has pencilled in a nominal GDP increase of 15.4% next fiscal year, which, assuming average inflation of 4.4%, works out to real growth of 11%. Our central bank foresees a slightly lower rate—of 10.5%. Common to all these projections is the expectation of Indian output getting back to a level above what we logged in 2019-20. If the Centre’s projection is borne out, then our national income next fiscal year would be a tad higher than last year’s, thus representing a loss of a bit less than two years to the pandemic. For a poverty-ridden country that lacks the resources to match the rescue outlays of Western economies, that would be a relief. Indeed, while ours has been among the worst hit economies worldwide, the upbeat figures of forecasters suggest we have dodged the apocalyptic bullet that doomsayers had warned of soon after the viral outbreak. Yet, we should resist the urge to declare success. With uncertainties around, demand conditions still uneven, clear signs of scarring in evidence, and a K-shaped divergence in recovery between our rich and poor, that would be premature.

Growth forecasts are subject to assumptions that can suddenly get clouded. The foremost risk today is that of a second wave of corona infections before our vaccination drive can provide mass immunity. If that happens, sadly, all bets would be off again. Then, there are economic unknowns thrown up by massive infusions of cash, globally, a crisis response on a scale that defied long-held conventional wisdom on macro prudence. Few can say for sure what it will eventually spell. There is no clear way to contain asset inflation, and anxieties over retail price instability do not look overblown. If central banks are forced to act against currency erosion, the knock-on effects could cause turmoil in financial markets, resulting in distress all across. In India, notably, private investment is yet to rebound, even as many Indian businesses on state support are likely to fail once forbearance ends. This would leave lenders saddled with burdens of bad debt that their capital cushions may be unable to absorb. In sum, we face uncertainty on too many fronts. It’s best, then, for our official GDP forecasters to err on the side of under-projection.

