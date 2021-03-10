Cheery growth forecasts amid low certainty levels

Growth forecasts are subject to assumptions that can suddenly get clouded. The foremost risk today is that of a second wave of corona infections before our vaccination drive can provide mass immunity. If that happens, sadly, all bets would be off again. Then, there are economic unknowns thrown up by massive infusions of cash, globally, a crisis response on a scale that defied long-held conventional wisdom on macro prudence. Few can say for sure what it will eventually spell. There is no clear way to contain asset inflation, and anxieties over retail price instability do not look overblown. If central banks are forced to act against currency erosion, the knock-on effects could cause turmoil in financial markets, resulting in distress all across. In India, notably, private investment is yet to rebound, even as many Indian businesses on state support are likely to fail once forbearance ends. This would leave lenders saddled with burdens of bad debt that their capital cushions may be unable to absorb. In sum, we face uncertainty on too many fronts. It’s best, then, for our official GDP forecasters to err on the side of under-projection.