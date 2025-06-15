Nitin Pai: Train more civil engineers to solve our infrastructure crisis
India’s urban infrastructure is ill-equipped for heavy rain and the like. Although technical solutions exist, we lack expertise. Let’s encourage civil engineering studies, which have taken a backseat to IT-focused fields, so that we have enough professionals for our needs.
Over the past few weeks, heavy rains caused flooding in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon, Guwahati and several other cities. Newly inaugurated metro stations, upscale gated communities, technology parks and arterial roads were flooded, causing economic losses and adding to the chaos that characterizes India’s urban spaces. A couple of years ago, an online survey found that over 90% of the respondents across the country suffer from water-logging.