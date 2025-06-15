Nitin Pai: Train more civil engineers to solve our infrastructure crisis

It does not cost much to build roads that meet standards. A road that has the recommended gradient will drain water away and resist water-logging. It only requires the engineers who designed the road network to pay attention to watershed—and contractors to surface the road to maintain that slope. If your road is flooded, it is because either the engineer or the contractor—quite likely both—missed this most basic design lesson. Road medians and speed-breakers are installed without any consideration to their effect on water or pedestrian movement. Few traffic police officers have heard about or care about the Indian Roads Congress and its recommendations.