Chennai Super Kings shows sports has become big business in India

Chennai Super Kings, the star club in the Indian Premier League of cricket, is not just the spiritual home of legions of M.S. Dhoni fans but also a savvy investment. Or rather, the company that owns the club, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd (CSKCL), is increasingly deemed a great investment opportunity. It is an unlisted company, as yet, but it is perfectly legal to buy and sell shares of unlisted companies. CSKCL has been zooming in value, especially after two new Indian Premier League (IPL) teams auctioned by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) went for ₹7,000 crore and ₹5,200 crore, respectively.

These two new entrants, the first one for Lucknow, and the second one for Ahmedabad, without a track record or stars, is worth so much even without playing a single game. In that case, how much more valuable should a superstar team like CSK be? Surely, a whole lot more than the ₹6,300 crore estimated value for its estimated 308 million shares. That means the ₹200-205 at which CSKCL shares are traded is at a steep discount to their actual potential.

Sports and games are considered to be all about extending the frontiers of physical achievement and excellence through coordination and cooperation among the members of a team—at least, that is common sense. But there is much more to sports than physical excellence and teamwork. International sports represent a way to sublimate national rivalries: instead of mortal combat, you compete in sports and games to establish your superiority. Team sports lend themselves to intense fandom, providing new forms of tribal loyalty and identity. These days, sports and games are lucrative businesses as well.

Some of the finest football teams in the world are listed on the stock market. American football, baseball and basketball teams have owners and managers who make their names through different strategies for choosing team members, all with an eye on the bottom line.

IPL teams make money from their shares of media rights to watch matches, gate collections, sponsorships, brand merchandising and stadium advertising. Fantasy sports is another area that is just coming into its own in India, with several states’ attempts to ban them, deeming them to be gambling by another name having been struck down by the courts, on the grounds that these are games of skill, as well. For example, in fantasy sports, someone who, with a finite budget, assembles a team of players, each of whom has a specific value and varying worth, depending on the judgement of the fantasy sports player, must analyze the player’s track record, skills, skills against specific opponents and so on. How the players fare in real-life games determine their revealed worth and value in fantasy sports, the outcomes being the subject of betting. Those players who show superior skill in assessing players and optimizing budget allocation win monetary rewards from betting proceeds.

India has only begun to scratch the surface on fantasy sports, and there is no reason to believe that players and the teams they belong to will not find ways to encash their performance in the virtual world as well.

CSKCL’s income, as reported in its annual report for the year ended 31 March 2021, comes primarily from its share of IPL’s central media rights income ( ₹185 crore), with sponsorship income coming in as a distant second source ( ₹59.63 crore) and other tournament income contributing the rest ( ₹3.2 crore). Clearly, the team is capable of generating a great deal more income.

The fit and the fast perform acts of physical excellence and superior will, to entertain a growing mass of people, who might or might not be physically fit but do have enough disposable income to spend on watching sporting delights in the company of their tribe, eating, drinking and making merry to benefit team owners and investors who show the foresight to invest in them at the right time. As societies grow richer, the time and money spent on the entertainment of different kinds steadily go up, and the prospects of companies such as the one that owns Chennai Super Kings zoom. Howzzat!

