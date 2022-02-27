Chennai Super Kings shows sports has become big business in India

IPL teams make money from their shares of media rights to watch matches, gate collections, sponsorships, brand merchandising and stadium advertising. Fantasy sports is another area that is just coming into its own in India, with several states’ attempts to ban them, deeming them to be gambling by another name having been struck down by the courts, on the grounds that these are games of skill, as well. For example, in fantasy sports, someone who, with a finite budget, assembles a team of players, each of whom has a specific value and varying worth, depending on the judgement of the fantasy sports player, must analyze the player’s track record, skills, skills against specific opponents and so on. How the players fare in real-life games determine their revealed worth and value in fantasy sports, the outcomes being the subject of betting. Those players who show superior skill in assessing players and optimizing budget allocation win monetary rewards from betting proceeds.