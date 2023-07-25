Chetan Bhagat has good reason to be unhappy with influencers

As Luke Burgis points out in Wanting: “The imitation of superficial things is a part of everyday life," and social media makes it very easy to do just that. As he further writes: “Before Facebook [or Instagram or Twitter for that matter], a person’s models came from a small set of people: friends, family, work, magazines and maybe TV. After Facebook [and all other social media], everyone in the world is a potential model." We want to do what everyone else around us is doing. Now, thanks to social media, the sample of people who make models for everyone else has grown in size. And if more and more people are travelling, we want to travel as well.

