Children aren't the only ones AI can wreak havoc on—it's changing motherhood too

Recent books and studies have begun to highlight the risks that artificial intelligence (AI) poses to children. This is a good thing. Maybe we are collectively realizing that we shouldn’t wait a decade after a new technology emerges—as we did with social media—before we sound the alarm.
But kids aren’t the only ones affected by AI. Mothers are too. The vast majority of parents use AI for parenting support. I’m one of them. But as much as I appreciate AI managing my grocery list, I worry it could make parenting harder. When I asked Google’s Gemini how AI might go about dismantling American motherhood, its answer rang eerily true: It warned that AI could encourage “hyper-individualized isolation,” intensify perfectionism and make every decision seem to carry a risk of “permanent, catastrophic consequences.”