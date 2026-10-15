Children aren't the only ones AI can wreak havoc on—it's changing motherhood too

But kids aren’t the only ones affected by AI. Mothers are too. The vast majority of parents use AI for parenting support. I’m one of them. But as much as I appreciate AI managing my grocery list, I worry it could make parenting harder. When I asked Google’s Gemini how AI might go about dismantling American motherhood, its answer rang eerily true: It warned that AI could encourage “hyper-individualized isolation,” intensify perfectionism and make every decision seem to carry a risk of “permanent, catastrophic consequences.”