Children learn best when they’re taught in their mother tongue
Summary
- For early stage learning, linguistic familiarity is key. Embracing the country’s rich tapestry of languages for schooling will help ensure that no child gets left behind.
Learning begins at home, where we absorb our first language from our family, shaping our identity and sense of belonging. This mother tongue is a source of comfort and cultural connection for all children. However, when children step into pre-school or school at the age of 3 or 4, they may face a daunting challenge. They are suddenly immersed in a new language environment, struggling to comprehend words they’ve never heard, spoken or written before. Their parents, often unfamiliar with this language, struggle to support them, leading to a higher risk of children dropping out from schools within a few years.