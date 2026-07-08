Children's schooling has swung from one dogma to another: here’s what to watch out for

Last week in a school, I watched a teacher run an ‘activity’ on fractions. About 20 children folded paper into halves and quarters with evident enjoyment. There was movement, colour, buzz—all signs of a progressive classroom.
Last week in a school, I watched a teacher run an ‘activity’ on fractions. About 20 children folded paper into halves and quarters with evident enjoyment. There was movement, colour, buzz—all signs of a progressive classroom.
At the end of the class, I asked a few children what a fraction was. They looked at the folded paper in their hands and then at me and had nothing to say. The activity had happened; the learning had not.
At the end of the class, I asked a few children what a fraction was. They looked at the folded paper in their hands and then at me and had nothing to say. The activity had happened; the learning had not.
The teacher was not at fault. He was sincerely doing what he had been told was good teaching. The fault lay in an intellectual error that has influenced school education for two decades. It is worth naming because we are still living with its consequences.
The error concerns constructivism. As a partial theory of how human beings learn, constructivism is broadly right and genuinely important. It says that knowledge is not poured into a passive mind; the learner actively builds understanding, connecting the new to what she already knows.
Every good teacher has always known some version of this truth. The National Curriculum Framework of 2005 placed this theory at the centre of India’s official thinking about education, and in doing so pushed against real problems—the rote culture, tyranny of the textbook and treatment of the child as an empty vessel.
But then came the fall. From the significantly true claim that ‘learning is an active process of construction,’ we slid to a very different set of claims that ‘teaching must therefore be minimally directive’—that the teacher should not explain, that direct instruction is authoritarian, that children must discover ideas for themselves through activities, and that practice and memorization are enemies of understanding.
American psychologist Richard Mayer has a name for this slide: the constructivist teaching fallacy.
It confuses cognitive activity with physical activity. A child listening intently to a teacher’s lucid explanation, connecting it to what she knows, is cognitively active. A child folding paper in a busy classroom may be cognitively idle.
The theory describes aspects of what happens in the mind; it does not prescribe what must happen in the room, but that is what was made out to be the ideal for classrooms, teachers and teacher education to strive for.
No serious constructivist theorist ever suggested this inference. Lev Vygotsky, invoked by all who profess allegiance to constructivism, argued the opposite—that learning happens in the zone where the child can succeed ‘with the guidance of a more knowledgeable adult.’ Yet, the inference proved irresistible and hardened into orthodoxy.
Constructivism stopped being a theory to think with and became a doctrine to comply with. Training programmes taught it as a set of slogans: activities are good, but explanation is bad; discovery good, telling bad; understanding good, memory bad.
Textbook chapters were prefaced with activities that teachers had neither the time nor preparation to conduct. Classroom observation formats counted the number of activities rather than ask what anyone had learnt.
This is an old pattern in human affairs, not unique to education. Alfred North Whitehead called it the fallacy of misplaced concreteness—mistaking an abstraction for reality itself.
Every abstraction illuminates something by leaving things out. Constructivism, as an abstraction about learning, leaves out the classroom, the children in their fullness, the subjects, the teacher, the resources and more. When the abstraction is made sovereign, everything left out is treated as if it did not exist.
Here lies the cruelty of this error: its costs are not evenly distributed. The child of educated parents survives weak instruction because the home fills the gaps—explanations, vocabulary and practice.
The first-generation learner has no such insurance. For her, the teacher’s clear explanation, worked example, structured practice and the demand that some things be committed to memory are not pedagogical conservatism; they are the ladder itself.
What travels under the banner of progressive education can, in effect, be deeply regressive.
Cognitive science is unambiguous on this: novices learn best with substantial guidance; it is experts who benefit from open exploration. To ask a nine-year-old to learn like a research scientist is to confuse the practice of a discipline with the pedagogy of learning it.
This must not be taken as a brief for the hidebound rote-driven classroom. Fear-driven teaching deserves no nostalgia; the dignity of the child and connecting knowledge with life remain sound ideas.
The point is specific. Good teaching is not the application of any doctrine. It is judgement: knowing when to explain and when to let children struggle, when an activity deepens understanding or just fills time, which things must be automated through practice so that the mind is free to think.
Doctrine is the enemy of judgement; this is the key lesson. Learning theories, including constructivism, are instruments—lenses to see with, not realities to live in. The moment any theory becomes orthodoxy, it stops serving children and starts demanding their service. The paper does fold beautifully. But whether the child learns is another matter—and the only one that matters.
The author is CEO of Azim Premji Foundation.