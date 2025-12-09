China’s role as the world’s big factory isn’t weakening in the face of the US’s tariff-policy pushback. Its trade surplus is set for a record high in 2025, with exports exceeding imports by nearly $1.1 trillion in the first 11 months of the year, according to official data released on Monday, topping the trillion-dollar mark for the first time.
Mint Quick Edit | China’s $1 trillion plus trade surplus could worsen global turbulence if Beijing shrugs it off
SummaryChina is set to surpass $1 trillion as its trade surplus in 2025 despite US tariffs, thanks to its aggressive export expansion to other markets. It’s for Beijing to address the alarm this is raising in other countries.
