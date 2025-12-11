Rarely does China’s stated national priority align so well with what the world wants of the People’s Republic. Yet, Beijing is not really letting it happen—to the world’s dismay and its own people’s loss. This needs to change, starting with China letting its yuan appreciate a whole lot more than the 3% it has risen against the dollar since the start of 2025.
China’s record $1.1 trillion trade surplus masks a demand weakness that a stronger yuan could address
SummaryChina’s eye-popping trade surplus shows how resilient its exports have proven in the face of US tariffs, but its economy suffers from weak consumption despite a demand stimulus. Letting the yuan rise would boost imports, help its people lead better lives and reassure trade partners.
