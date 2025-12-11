China’s record $1.1 trillion trade surplus masks a demand weakness that a stronger yuan could address

But a win-win approach would be to let its currency appreciate and spur import demand for its people to lead better lives. Its yuan has strengthened by 3% against the dollar over the year. But since February, the dollar index has fallen by 8%, which means the yuan has effectively fallen against a basket of non-US currencies. This makes ‘internal circulation’ harder to achieve. Getting people to consume more is the flip-side of a better balanced current account with the rest of the world.