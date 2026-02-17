China plans 203,000 orbiters but will need reusable rockets to chase Musk’s Starlink constellation
Beijing’s plan for more than 200,000 satellites is ambitious alright. If they go into orbit, we could have a space jam within a decade. Yet, these orbiters will remain on paper unless China gets what Elon Musk’s SpaceX boasts of—low-cost reusable rockets.
If orbital space is the 21st century’s high seas, China looks to be preparing an armada. Government plans submitted late last year to the United Nations’ International Telecommunications Union (ITU) promise a fleet of 203,000 satellites to be deployed by the mid-2030s. That would dwarf the ambitions of Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos: SpaceX’s Starlink network has nearly 10,000 orbiters so far, while Amazon’s Leo constellation will top out at just 3,232.