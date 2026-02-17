How near are we to that point? Closer than you might think. There is about the same density of active satellites at the best altitude for megaconstellations as there are pieces of space debris, the European Space Agency said in October. There may only be enough room at these levels for as few as 148,000 objects, according to one study last year. If just four space programmes hit SpaceX’s current launch cadence of more than 2,000 orbiters a year, we could reach that number by the late 2030s.