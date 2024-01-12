Opinion
China: A great case study for Indian investors
Rahul Goel 5 min read 12 Jan 2024, 01:49 PM IST
SummaryAs more Indians get richer and look to growth their wealth, here are a few lessons for investors drawing from the course that Chinese markets have taken over the years
On 11 December, 2001 China entered the World Trade Organisation. What followed over the next 20 years was unprecedented at several levels. China became the factory of the world. It got wealthy. Really wealthy. So much so, it started to drive global demand.
