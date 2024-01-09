China aims for a quality boost as its economy recovers
Summary
- Its aim has shifted from high speed to high-quality development and is ready for renewed growth.
The year 2023 marked the beginning of China’s push to promote its modernization. It was also a year of economic recovery following three years of covid prevention and control. Towards the end of the year, we saw many discussions about China’s economy. The annual Central Economic Work Conference held in Beijing on 11 and 12 December reviewed China’s economic situation and decided 2024’s priorities. It concluded that the fundamental trend of China’s economic recovery and long-term positive outlook has not changed.