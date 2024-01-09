China aims for a quality boost as its economy recovers

China’s economic growth momentum remains strong: In the first three quarters of last year, China’s gross domestic product (GDP) reached more than RMB 91.3 trillion (about $12.7 trillion), growing 5.2% year-on-year, which is among the highest for fast-growing economies. China will contribute a third of global economic growth in 2023. The International Monetary Fund raised China’s growth estimate to 5.4% for 2023. JPMorgan Chase, UBS and Deutsche Bank have also increased their estimates for the Chinese economy to above 5.4%. During the recent New Year holiday, 135 million domestic trips were made, up 9.4% on a comparable basis from the same period in 2019; and domestic tourism generated 5.6% higher revenue than it did in the same period of 2019. Market institutions widely expect that China can achieve its annual growth target of around 5%, which was set at the beginning of last year.

