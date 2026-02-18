India opened its space sector to private players at a time of covid paralysis. Since then, some progress has indeed been made. Poised for a breathtaking leap into space, however, might be China.
With China and America in an AI-catapulted space race, the world needs a global treaty on AI warfare
SummaryIn a world that may be on the verge of a power shift, AI’s fusion with satellite networks could have major geopolitical implications. As China and the US race to grab low-earth orbit slots, India must hasten its own AI–satcom push and press for a global consensus on AI warfare curbs.
