With China and America in an AI-catapulted space race, the world needs a global treaty on AI warfare

If the role played in modern combat by such networks is hard to overstate, so is that of AI itself. Speedy responses are at a premium in battle. For most of history, combatants have had to identify a threat, decide on a course of action and then respond. An AI system that’s given autonomy could snip this loop into a split-second. Given the fallibility of AI, nuclear triggers need not be in play for this to prove perilous. But then, that’s the trouble with any arms race: restraint could lose traction as the stakes rise and turn the contest into a spiral of speed.