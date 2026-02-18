With China and America in an AI-catapulted space race, the world needs a global treaty on AI warfare

In the last week of December, Beijing notified the UN’s International Telecom Union of its plan to put over 200,000 satellites in orbit within a decade. Its game, it seems, is to saturate the whole planet with satcom coverage and make US-based SpaceX’s Starlink constellation of almost 10,000 low-earth orbiters look skeletal. Clearly, artificial intelligence (AI) is not the only tech race China is in a hurry to win.