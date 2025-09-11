Consolidate or else: China’s car industry is too large for its own good
China has too many EV makers fighting for a pie that isn’t growing too fast. Unless the Chinese auto industry consolidates, with weaker players edged out or taken over, it’ll be driven into a financial quagmire.
The evolution of the US auto industry holds a key lesson for Chinese carmakers’ deep-pocketed financial backers: Let go and allow the chips to fall where they may. Today, there are about 150 different brands producing passenger vehicles in China, according to consulting firm AlixPartners, of which about 130 make EVs. The biggest homegrown names are BYD, Geely and Chongqing Changan.