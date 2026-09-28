China's auto industry is plagued with overcapacity—but a new deal could show the way out

When it comes to consolidating China’s overcrowded auto industry, bigger isn’t necessarily better. A modest-looking deal involving two state-owned carmakers offers a pragmatic way to start tackling the glut.
GAC said last week that it plans to purchase part of FAW Group’s stake in an unnamed joint venture in a transaction that would make FAW its second-largest shareholder. Multiple Chinese media outlets have reported that the firm is FAW Toyota, one of Toyota’s two longstanding manufacturing partnerships in China.