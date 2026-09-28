China's auto industry is plagued with overcapacity—but a new deal could show the way out

When it comes to consolidating China’s overcrowded auto industry, bigger isn’t necessarily better. A modest-looking deal involving two state-owned carmakers offers a pragmatic way to start tackling the glut.
When it comes to consolidating China’s overcrowded auto industry, bigger isn’t necessarily better. A modest-looking deal involving two state-owned carmakers offers a pragmatic way to start tackling the glut.
GAC said last week that it plans to purchase part of FAW Group’s stake in an unnamed joint venture in a transaction that would make FAW its second-largest shareholder. Multiple Chinese media outlets have reported that the firm is FAW Toyota, one of Toyota’s two longstanding manufacturing partnerships in China.
GAC said last week that it plans to purchase part of FAW Group’s stake in an unnamed joint venture in a transaction that would make FAW its second-largest shareholder. Multiple Chinese media outlets have reported that the firm is FAW Toyota, one of Toyota’s two longstanding manufacturing partnerships in China.
Because GAC has a separate production joint venture with the Japanese vehicle giant, the restructuring could bring both units under one roof, marking a badly needed reversal from the industry’s go-go years.
As Beijing opened the sector to foreign investment four decades ago, it required global marques to manufacture locally through partnerships with Chinese companies, helping bring in capital and technology to nurture the domestic industry. They were generally limited to two joint ventures, and many of the biggest names took full advantage of that.
Toyota teamed up with FAW, based in Changchun in the north, and GAC in the southern megacity of Guangzhou, while Volkswagen paired with FAW and Shanghai’s SAIC Motor. As the car market boomed and local governments competed for jobs and investment, duplication in both production and sales targeting different parts of the country became a feature of the system.
But maintaining parallel operations no longer makes sense now that the market has matured—domestic sales are expected to shrink 20% this year. Toyota’s two joint ventures have a combined annual production capacity of 2.2 million vehicles, yet made only about 1.56 million units last year. That means factories were running at about 70% of their potential. While this is higher than China’s industry average, it’s below the 80% to 90% considered healthy for automakers.
The Japanese carmaker has weathered China’s auto shakeout better than many foreign rivals. GAC Toyota remained a bright spot last year with sales volume rising by 2.4% and revenue reaching 110 billion yuan ($16 billion), while contributing dividend income to its loss-making parent. FAW Toyota’s sales have also held relatively well.
This isn’t a desperate rescue of a failing operation, but the outlook is less than rosy. Based on average monthly wholesale figures so far, the two Toyota ventures are on track to sell almost 20% fewer vehicles this year than they did in 2025. Joining forces now makes more sense than waiting for conditions to deteriorate further.
If the two competitors can pull off a merger, the implications extend well beyond Toyota. Beijing has spent years pushing the auto industry to consolidate—an increasingly urgent task as excess capacity and a bruising price war erode profitability. Yet, meaningful restructuring has proven difficult. Local governments have powerful incentives to protect the factories, jobs and tax revenue in their jurisdictions, while the big state-owned groups have little reason to surrender their turf.
Last year offered a lesson in how not to do it. A far more ambitious plan to combine Dongfeng Motor Group and Chongqing Changan Automobile was shelved after months of negotiations. The restructuring would have created a new auto giant, but became bogged down in questions ranging from management positions to the location of its headquarters. Local government interests also complicated the process.
The GAC-FAW proposal centred around a foreign joint venture is a lower-stakes and less politically fraught approach that stands a better chance of success. Rather than trying to stitch together two state-owned behemoths, it focuses on two Toyota operations making similar products for the same market, where the case for consolidation is much clearer.
Because the companies sit in opposite corners of the country, bringing their Toyota operations together would show that vested interests in different locations need not be an obstacle to shrinking the industry. This is particularly important given the potential impact on jobs. With property no longer the economic and employment engine it once was, Beijing can’t afford a disorderly shakeout in an industry whose sprawling supply chain supports tens of millions of jobs.
China should not simply wait for the weakest auto manufacturers to fail. The proposed FAW-GAC deal offers a sensible way to start addressing the sector’s chronic overcapacity. If they can merge before shrinking sales force the issue, it would provide an effective template for the wider industry.
When it comes to tackling the glut, smaller steps may ultimately deliver the bigger change. ©Bloomberg
The author is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion’s Asia team, covering corporate strategy and management in the region.