China could be the beneficiary of Trump’s arm-twisting of Colombia and others

Colombia’s run-in with Donald Trump is a warning to other countries trying to decipher the US president’s haphazard decision-making process. As Asian nations realize that Trump’s second term could be even more erratic than his first, China is ready to take advantage of the chaos.

Trump’s latest move to impose 25% tariffs on an ally for not complying with his deportation demands should serve as a wake-up call. Even though the levies were quickly reversed, he achieved what he presumably set out to do: Show the world who’s boss.

“This reminds governments that this is a president that behaves on a whim," Deborah Elms, head of trade policy at the Hinrich Foundation in Singapore, told me. “You never would have imagined before that the US would impose immediate harsh penalties on a really important ally, in a really important region. If you can do it to Colombia, you can do that to anyone."

China will take every opportunity to step in. Beijing was already cosying up to Bogotá before the spat with Washington, but has been accused of exploiting the situation further. Zhu Jingyang, China’s ambassador to Colombia, told the local newspaper El Tiempo that relations between the Asian and Latin American countries were “at the best moment" since establishing diplomatic ties 45 years ago, adding they “are global cultural powers." He went even further, saying that their differences “far from creating obstacles, bring us closer and enrich us."

Losing a key US ally to China’s influence is a reckless move at best, foolish at worst. Historical ties with Washington have meant that Colombia has in the past approached Beijing with a greater degree of caution than many of its neighbours. South American, North American and European companies have typically won contracts and gained market access over Chinese ones, with some exceptions.

So when Colombian President Gustavo Petro visited Beijing in 2023, elevating ties to a strategic partnership, observers saw it as a notable win for China, and part of the nation’s greater economic engagement with the region. China’s trade with Latin America—including imports of raw materials and food supplies, and exports of manufactured goods—grew to over $450 billion in 2022 from around $18 billion in 2002. Closer ties with Beijing coincided with a perceived rift between Bogotá and Washington over issues critical to the relationship, such as counter-narcotics, peace and security.

For Asian nations, Colombia’s experience is a chilling reminder that they better get their Trump 2.0 plans in order. It’s hard to predict which countries are most at risk, but one good gauge might be to look at who has a trade imbalance with the US.

China is the most high-profile country at risk. Trump began his targeting of Beijing for unfair-trade-related issues in his first term and slapped tariffs on the world’s second-largest economy. The stance is a central plank of his engagement with trade partners. He announced that he’s mulling a 10% tariff on Chinese imports, potentially set to take effect 1 February. Recently, though, Trump talked about using them as a last resort, a move that suggests yet again, anything can be traded to make a bargain.

Still, a 10% tariff will have heavy consequences for Beijing. Bloomberg Economics estimates that it could knock out 40% of China’s goods exports to the US, putting 0.9% of its GDP at risk. Beijing would likely retaliate with duties of its own, ensuring that the world’s two superpowers end up in a trade battle.

Outside of China, tariff risks are highest for Vietnam, Japan and South Korea. Priyanka Kishore notes in her Asia Decoded Substack that each reported more than a $40 billion trade surplus with the US in 2023. The entire region could be in the firing line, except perhaps Singapore, which has an overall trade deficit with the US.

Southeast Asian nations have long resisted the narrative of having to choose between the US and China, as the former Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong told me in an interview in 2021. “I hope the time does not come," he said.

Governments in the region should think about what they can offer Trump if they end up attracting his attention. Capitulating the way that Colombia did may not be an option. But Washington should also be wary that in the strategic competition between China and the US, the superpower that isn’t pointing a gun at a partner’s head may be more appealing as an ally in the future.

The US’s allure over China is that it has always been able to offer a stable, reliable business and policymaking environment, one that could be depended upon to follow the rule of law. Under Trump, that’s not so certain anymore. ©Bloomberg