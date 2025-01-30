China could be the beneficiary of Trump’s arm-twisting of Colombia and others
Summary
- As the US leader throws around threats to get his way, globally, countries may end up in the arms of a superpower they see as more benevolent. China could gain allies at America’s expense.
Colombia’s run-in with Donald Trump is a warning to other countries trying to decipher the US president’s haphazard decision-making process. As Asian nations realize that Trump’s second term could be even more erratic than his first, China is ready to take advantage of the chaos.