China could be the beneficiary of Trump’s arm-twisting of Colombia and others

China will take every opportunity to step in. Beijing was already cosying up to Bogotá before the spat with Washington, but has been accused of exploiting the situation further. Zhu Jingyang, China’s ambassador to Colombia, told the local newspaper El Tiempo that relations between the Asian and Latin American countries were “at the best moment" since establishing diplomatic ties 45 years ago, adding they “are global cultural powers." He went even further, saying that their differences “far from creating obstacles, bring us closer and enrich us."