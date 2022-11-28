China cannot mask the failings of its autocracy

Right from January 2020, when Wuhan was sent into lockdown after a defiant doctor’s warning of a highly infectious new illness came true, Beijing has curbed people’s freedoms in ways found too harsh even by those with no say in how they’re governed, let alone observers familiar with democracy. Although vaccination coverage have relieved other countries of pandemic restrictions, China has responded even to post-vax waves of infection with stay-in orders, movement barriers, mandatory tests, isolation wards and big-stick policing in covid clusters. To millions of citizens who live under strict surveillance, this nightmare never seems to end. With factory production in a slump and the affected population growing restive, the regime recently said it would slowly ease its clamps. Local authorities, however, were still tasked with keeping covid numbers down, resulting in gaps between people’s expectations and experiences. With daily cases reported at around 40,000 on Saturday, ‘zero covid’ has remained out of reach. This is a failure that reveals the folly of China’s approach. The goal was set on the assumption that covid jabs would keep Sars-CoV-2 away. While its two vaccines, Sinovac and Sinopharm, are not the duds that Sinosceptics portray them as, they are also no better than others produced the same way. They display an acceptable ratio of efficacy against covid (variably so vis-a-vis new virus variants), and hence their recipients are that much less likely to test positive. But their real benefit lies in securing lives by reducing the risk of a severe attack. A country that admits this reality would lower its aim in favour of a low mortality target instead—one that is achievable, does away with a testing frenzy and also lets it restore people’s agency over their daily lives.