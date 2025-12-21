China’s car market is getting saturated. With sales set to decline in the coming year, it’s no surprise that homegrown automakers are looking to redouble their efforts overseas. But in order to remain welcome in their host markets, they should localize production and avoid the worst excesses of an ongoing price war at home.
Reckless drive: China’s carmakers should think twice before they export their price war to overseas markets
SummaryChina’s automakers are betting big on exports as sales weaken at home, but if they spark off price wars in export markets, they may find trade barriers rising fast. They need to read their target markets well—with an ear to the tarmac for local sensitivities.
