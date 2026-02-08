China’s Comac wants to challenge Airbus and Boeing globally: Can it break their duopoly?
China wants to do build safe and profitable passenger aircraft at scale. Comac’s planes are flying beyond China, but supply-chain bottlenecks, trade wars and certification hurdles raise a bigger question—can it really break the Airbus-Boeing duopoly?
Making passenger planes is an exceptionally daunting task. There are safety requirements and complex systems, not to mention sky-high costs. Though the pace of China’s efforts to build a self-reliant aviation industry may appear glacial, its trajectory is clear, if filled with hurdles.