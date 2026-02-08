Comac needs time to shore up its reputation. For one, it simply doesn’t have the manufacturing capacity to go head to head with Boeing and Airbus. Its C919 deliveries were far short of its targets last year. More than 40% of the components of the C919 are imported and the US trade war last year cut off access to Western-developed engines for a time. In addition, none of Comac’s planes have been certified by US or European regulators. While this isn’t necessarily an issue for airlines flying within Asia, lack of Western certifications will hold back wider adoption.