China’s construction slump has spelt a plateau for global cement production—and it’s good for the planet
Summary
China’s construction pause looks like bad news for economic growth, but it can yield a climate dividend. As cement demand trails off after a decades-long boom, emissions from this sector are stalling. With a tech-led clean-up proving difficult, climate warriors can hope we’re past peak cement.
What’s the most important commodity for modern civilization? There’s a good argument that it’s not the ones we think about—oil, gas, copper, iron ore, gold—but something that’s ubiquitous and rarely grabs the attention of financial markets: concrete.
